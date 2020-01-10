Infosys quarterly profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No. 2 IT services exporter, reported a better-than-expected December-quarter profit on Friday as key banking clients spent more on its software services.

The company’s net profit rose 23.5% to 44.57 billion rupees ($628.2 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 36.09 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.9% to 230.92 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-headquartered company to earn 42.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 70.95 rupees)