FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Infosys shares fall on media report of stake sale by founders
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 9, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 months ago

Infosys shares fall on media report of stake sale by founders

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bengaluru, India, September 4, 2012.Vivek Prakash/File photo

REUTERS - Shares in Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) fell as much as 3.5 percent to their lowest in over a month on Friday after a newspaper reported the company's founders were planning to sell their stakes, citing people familiar with the development.

Infosys co-founders are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75 percent stake, worth about 280 billion rupees ($4.36 billion), in the software services exporter, the Times of India reported.

The newspaper, however, quoted Infosys founder Narayana Murthy denying such a move. Murthy, along with his family, is the largest shareholder in Infosys with a 3.44 percent stake.

Shares of the software company fell as much as 3.5 percent to their lowest since May 5.

Promoters were not immediately reachable. Infosys had no immediate comment.

($1 = 64.1825 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rafael Nam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.