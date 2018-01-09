FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys signs agreement with U.S. IRS; sees lower tax rate
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 9, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Infosys signs agreement with U.S. IRS; sees lower tax rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), resulting in an effective tax rate of about 100 basis points lower going forward.

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The Advanced Pricing Agreement (APA), now concluded following discussions initiated in 2015, is expected to result in reversal of tax provisions of about $225 million made in the previous periods and boost the company's consolidated basic earnings per share by about $0.10 for quarter ended December 31, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement. bit.ly/2mbawWj

APA is an agreement between a taxpayer and the tax authority defining an appropriate methodology for computing taxable income.

The agreement covers financial years from 2011 to 2021 and the company expects to payout about $233 million over the next few quarters due to difference between taxes payable as per APA and the actual amount paid in the prior periods.

The APA will enhance predictability of company’s tax obligations in respect to U.S. operations, Infosys added.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.