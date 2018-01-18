ING commits 100 mln euros to sustainable investments

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* ING will commit 100 million euros ($122 million) of capital to investments in businesses and projects with a positive environmental impact, the Dutch bank said on Thursday

* ING’s Sustainable Investments programme will target opportunities in all sectors and focus on innovative business models which need funding to expand

* Initially, ING will pursue opportunities in the Benelux region and gradually extend the focus to its other core markets

* The 100 million euros will be invested over the next three to four years, the bank said ($1 = 0.8191 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)