FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 4, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

ING settles money laundering case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they had settled a money laundering case with ING Groep NV for 775 million euros ($900 million).

FILE PHOTO: A flag showing the logo of ING Group NV flutters in the wind at a branch office in Amsterdam January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos/File Photo

Prosecutors said they blamed the bank for violating the country’s law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism “structurally and for years” by not having stopped customers’ accounts from being used for money laundering from 2010 and 2016.

Of the settlement, 675 million is intended as a fine and 100 million as disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, the country’s financial prosecution office said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.