Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

Inmarsat said its performance in 2017 and 2018 would be tied to demand in the aviation sector, where it provides in-flight connectivity, and government customers.

“We remain confident about the medium to long term outlook for Inmarsat,” it said on Thursday.

“However, whilst we have delivered a robust performance in recent quarters, our markets remain challenging and the outlook continues to be difficult to predict.”