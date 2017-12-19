FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Innogy's CEO departs days after profit warning
Sections
Featured
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Technology
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Germany takes political vacuum in its stride, for now
World
Germany takes political vacuum in its stride, for now
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 19, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Innogy's CEO departs days after profit warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German energy company Innogy said on Tuesday its chief executive Peter Terium was leaving the company immediately, just days after the company issued a profit warning that sent its shares tumbling.

Terium will be replaced in the interim by Uwe Tigges, chief human resurces officer, until the supervisory board decides on a successor.

“The Supervisory Board generally welcomes the corporate and finance strategy pursued by the board, but sees the necessity for greater emphasis on cost discipline and a more focused growth and investment strategy,” the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Innogy had trimmed its operating profit forecast for 2017 on Dec. 13, citing a persistently difficult market environment for npower, its ailing British electricity and gas supplies business.

But it also predicted a fall in profits in 2018, mainly due to increased spending on energy supply networks, broadband telecoms and renewable power generation.

“Even if this will weigh on our earnings short-term, I am convinced that this is the right strategy for setting up Innogy optimally for the future,” Terium had said at the time. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.