July 7, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a month ago

Inotek to consider strategic options after eye drug fails another study

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Friday it would evaluate its lead experimental drug and consider strategic options after the eye drug failed another trial.

The mid-stage trial testing the drug, trabodenoson, in combination with latanoprost, was not statistically significant in reducing fluid pressure inside the eye in patients with the most common form of glaucoma and those with higher-than-normal ocular pressure, compared with latanoprost alone.

The drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage monotherapy trial earlier in January. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

