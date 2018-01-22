FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 22, 2018 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

Instone Real Estate plans Frankfurt listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Instone Real Estate Group, a German residential property developer, said it planned to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this year.

The placement will comprise new shares from a capital increase with total gross proceeds of around 150 million euros ($183 million) as well as existing shares from fund holdings by ActivumSG Capital Management Ltd, it said in a statement on Monday.

The size of this placement is yet to be determined, it said, adding it planned to invest around two-thirds of the expected gross proceeds to acquire and develop new residential projects.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that Instone was targeting a flotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in March.

$1 = 0.8182 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.