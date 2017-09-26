FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property developer Instone prepares Frankfurt listing -sources
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 22 days ago

Property developer Instone prepares Frankfurt listing -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German residential property developer Instone Real Estate is preparing a stock market flotation as it hopes to benefit from Germany’s buoyant housing market, people close to the matter said.

The company, which is owned by buyout fund Activum SG Capital Management, has hired Deutsche Bank to evaluate options including a potential initial public offering (IPO) or outright sale, the people added.

An IPO, which could give the group a market capitalisation of more than 500 million euros ($589 million), may take place as early as November, one of the sources said.

Instone has been formed by a merger of Formart, a former unit of German builder Hochtief which Activum bought in 2014 for roughly 300 million euros, and peer GRK.

According to statistics published on the Bundesbank website, German residential property prices in 127 large German cities have surged 41.4 percent between 2011 and 2016.

Activum was not immediately available for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8487 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.