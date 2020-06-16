Instructure names Steve Daly as new CEO

(Reuters) - Instructure Inc has tapped Steve Daly as its chief executive officer, less than three months after selling itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo and tangling with shareholders who had laid out a string of complaints long before the sale.

Daly, who spent a decade at chipmaker Intel Corp and was most recently CEO of software firm LANDesk/Ivanti, will take charge on July 1, the U.S. educational software company said on Tuesday.

He will replace Dan Goldsmith who had been Instructure’s CEO for roughly one year and announced plans to step down in February as the company tried to sell itself and investors balked at the price, calling it too low.

Instructure in February accepted Thoma Bravo’s $49 per share offer after the firm twice increased its bid.