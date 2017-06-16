FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 2 months ago

UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

"Admiral has agreed with the FCA to contact affected customers who renewed their policies after 1 April 2017, who may have received inaccurate information," the FCA said in a statement.

"If affected customers choose to go to another insurer, they will be able to cancel without penalty and will have their premium refunded."

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

