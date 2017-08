FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Insurers paid out around $19.5 billion for natural disaster claims in the first half of 2017, almost 40 percent less than the year-earlier payout of $32 billion, reinsurer Munich Re said on Tuesday.

The costliest catastrophe for insurers was a thunderstorm in the United States in early May, with insured losses of $1.8 billion, Munich Re said.