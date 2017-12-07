FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Worldwide cuts Hurricane Maria loss estimate
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

Air Worldwide cuts Hurricane Maria loss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Risk modelling agency Air Worldwide cuts its estimate for insured losses from Hurricane Maria, which hit the Caribbean in September, to $27-48 billion from a previous estimate of $40-85 billion.

Air Worldwide estimated insured losses in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by the hurricane, at $25-43 billion, it said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Insurers and reinsurers are counting the costs of three major hurricanes and other natural disasters this year, with some estimating 2017 will be the most expensive on record for insured disasters.

The Bank of England told insurers on Thursday to improve their catastrophe models.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.