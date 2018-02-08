FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Maryland sues Insys to enforce subpoena in opioid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Maryland’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena the state sent Insys Therapeutics Inc as part of an investigation into allegations the drugmaker deceptively marketed a fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh confirmed on Thursday that his office filed a lawsuit in state court after Insys resisted turning over documents sought as part of an investigation into the drugmaker’s role in the opioid epidemic. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

