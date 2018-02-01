New York accuses Insys of deceptively marketing opioid

Feb 1 (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Insys Therapeutics Inc seeking $75 million from the pharmaceutical company, which he said deceptively promoted a powerful fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine for unsafe uses.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleged that the Chandler, Arizona-based drugmaker recklessly marketed its product Subsys for wider uses than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and bribed doctors to prescribe it. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)