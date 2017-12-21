FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina sues drugmaker Insys over role in opioid epidemic
December 21, 2017 / 4:31 PM / in 5 days

North Carolina sues drugmaker Insys over role in opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - North Carolina on Thursday sued Insys Therapeutics Inc over its role in the opioid epidemic, accusing the pharmaceutical company of illegally pushing a powerful fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine called Subsys in a quest to make more money.

The lawsuit by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein came amid an ongoing federal investigation that has led to charges against former executives accused of engaging in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

