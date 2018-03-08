FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 8, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Drugmaker Insys reports bigger loss on lower Subsys sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, hurt by higher costs and soft demand for Subsys, an opioid cancer pain medication at the center of a federal probe of the company.

The drugmaker said on Thursday net loss was $47 million or 65 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.7 million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 42.6 percent to $31.5 million.

Insys has been embroiled in legal problems since October last year when founder John Kapoor resigned from Insys’ board of directors after being arrested on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.