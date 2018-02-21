FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 10:43 PM / a day ago

Brazil restaurant company IMC declines to give opinion on merger proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian restaurant chain company International Meal Company SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that its board declined to analyze a merger proposal by privately held company Sapore SA.

The board said the reasons for not issuing an opinion were the lack of previous discussions of a merger agreement and that Sapore’s proposal does not grant any premium to the company’s shareholders, according to the filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Matthew Lewis)

