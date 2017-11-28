FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Capitol Health intends to buy Integral Diagnostics for about $271 mln
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 28, 2017 / 10:01 PM / a day ago

Australia's Capitol Health intends to buy Integral Diagnostics for about $271 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Capitol Health Ltd on Wednesday said it intends to make a takeover offer for rival Integral Diagnostic Ltd for about A$356.8 million ($270.99 million), in a deal that could create one of Australia’s leading providers of diagnostic imaging services.

The deal, which implies a value of A$2.46 per Integral Daignostics share, is expected to be earnings per share accretive, Capitol Health said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3167 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.