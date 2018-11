FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Thursday its board has approved a $15 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

The company said it had $4.7 billion remaining under its existing repurchase authorization as of Sept. 29.

Intel said it returned about $177 billion to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases from 1990 through the third-quarter of 2018.