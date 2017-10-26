FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel reports 34 pct rise in quarterly profit
October 26, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in a day

Intel reports 34 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp, the world’s largest computer chipmaker, reported a 33.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its data center and cloud computing business.

The company's net income rose to $4.52 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended 30, from $3.38 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2zRIW6x)

Revenue rose to $16.15 billion from $15.78 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

