14 days ago
FDA panel votes against approving Intellipharma's opioid painkiller
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 14 days ago

FDA panel votes against approving Intellipharma's opioid painkiller

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - A panel of independent advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday that there is not enough evidence to support the approval of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc's long-acting opioid painkiller.

Toronto-based Intellipharma's painkiller has been developed as a unique abuse-deterrent version of Purdue Pharma's oft-abused blockbuster OxyContin, which already has tamper-resistant properties.

Most notably, the drug contains a blue dye that is emitted if the tablet is manipulated, which could help identify abusers, and a nasal irritant to discourage misuse.

In a preliminary review on Monday, FDA scientists raised concerns that Intellipharma had not provided adequate data on the abuse potential of the drug as part of its U.S. marketing application. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

