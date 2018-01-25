FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 25, 2018 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

UK business of Interactive Brokers Group fined for poor controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The UK business of Interactive Brokers Group has been fined just over one million pounds ($1.43 million) for poor market abuse controls and failure to report suspicious client transactions over a one-year period.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday it had fined the London-based online broker, which arranges and executes financial transactions for UK clients, for failings in its post-trade systems and controls for the period from February 2014 to February 2015.

$1 = 0.7006 pounds Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.