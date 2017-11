Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher revenue from its market data services business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $369 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $344 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2z8gIqI) (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)