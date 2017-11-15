FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-NYSE owner ICE promotes Charles Vice, Benjamin Jackson
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million in New York
Entertainment
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million in New York
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 14 hours

MOVES-NYSE owner ICE promotes Charles Vice, Benjamin Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc has promoted Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice to vice-chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Jackson to president.

Both the appointments are effective on Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange owner said.

The company also named Mark Wassersug, senior vice president of operations, as its new COO.

Jackson will continue to report to Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher and Wassersug will report to Vice. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.