Holiday Inn-owner reorders debt as first-quarter revenue per room sinks 25%

An Intercontinental Hotel employee wearing a protective face mask and gloves in Bangkok, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said on Monday it had agreed changes to the terms of its borrowing with creditors and made use of UK government supported loans as it predicted a 25% plunge in global revenue per available room in the first quarter.

The company also said it had issued 600 million pounds ($746.76 million) in commercial paper under the UK government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility scheme and now had total available liquidity of around $2 billion.