Money News
April 27, 2020 / 6:41 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Holiday Inn-owner reorders debt as first-quarter revenue per room sinks 25%

1 Min Read

An Intercontinental Hotel employee wearing a protective face mask and gloves in Bangkok, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said on Monday it had agreed changes to the terms of its borrowing with creditors and made use of UK government supported loans as it predicted a 25% plunge in global revenue per available room in the first quarter.

The company also said it had issued 600 million pounds ($746.76 million) in commercial paper under the UK government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility scheme and now had total available liquidity of around $2 billion.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below