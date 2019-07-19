IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation's June-quarter profit surges

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian airline operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd reported a surge in profit for the June quarter on Friday, benefiting from the collapse of Jet Airways, as more passengers chose to fly its low-cost carrier IndiGo.

The company said its net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to 12 billion rupees ($174.14 million)from 277.9 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 45%.

IndiGo, now the largest airline in the country by market share, reported a 12.8% rise in its yield during the quarter.

($1 = 68.9100 Indian rupees)