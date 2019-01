A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India’s biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer for five years.

The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Both appointments are effective Jan. 24, InterGlobe said in a statement.