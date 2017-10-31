FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples
October 31, 2017 / 10:32 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

India's InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit, as higher passenger ticket revenue offset a rise in fuel costs.

Net profit came in at 5.52 billion rupees ($85.27 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 1.40 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7 percent to 45.23 billion rupees in the quarter. bit.ly/2A34kFN ($1 = 64.7375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul,; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Sunil Nair)

