India's InterGlobe Aviation Q2 profit quadruples

Oct 31 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported a four-fold rise in quarterly profit, as higher passenger ticket revenue offset a rise in fuel costs.

Net profit came in at 5.52 billion rupees ($85.27 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 1.40 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Passenger ticket revenues rose 25.7 percent to 45.23 billion rupees in the quarter. bit.ly/2A34kFN ($1 = 64.7375 Indian rupees)