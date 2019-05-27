IndiGo owner Interglobe's profit rises fivefold, sees strong year ahead

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation, the owner of India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, forecast a strong year ahead on Monday, after reporting a fivefold jump in profit for the fourth quarter.

IndiGo and other carriers like SpiceJet have gained passengers in recent months given the woes at Jet Airways Ltd, which started grounding its fleet early this year. Jet was forced to stop all operations eventually.

That allowed IndiGo to raise prices on some routes.

IndiGo’s yield, a measure of airfare, rose 12% during the quarter. Revenue per available seat kilometre, a measure of the carrier’s operating earnings, rose 5.9% to 3.63 rupees in January-March.

Profit rose to 5.90 billion rupees ($84.87 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 1.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Interglobe said it expected a 30% rise in available seat kilometres in the fiscal 2020, a measure of the airline’s passenger carrying capacity.

Shares of the company closed at record highs, up 2.5% in a broader Mumbai market which ended 0.7% higher.

($1 = 69.5150 Indian rupees)