FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
InterGlobe Aviation founders to sell 2.91 percent stake for $197 million
Sections
Featured
Adani Australia coal loan vetoed
TOP NEWS
Adani Australia coal loan vetoed
From driver to accused bomber
New York Blast
From driver to accused bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 12, 2017 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

InterGlobe Aviation founders to sell 2.91 percent stake for $197 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday said two of its founder group companies will in this week sell a combined 2.91 percent stake in the company worth about 12.65 billion rupees ($196.5 million).

Women spread fryums for drying on a rooftop as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Acquire Services Pvt Ltd plans to sell about 8 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd will offload 3.2 million shares in a stock market auction on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2BW8a3L)

The shares will be sold at a floor price of 1,130 rupees each, the filing showed.

($1 = 64.3925 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.