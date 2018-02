Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. cloud networking company GTT Communications Inc said on Monday it would buy European peer Interoute in an all-cash deal valued at about 1.9 billion euros, or $2.3 billion.

GTT said it will fund the deal with a combination of debt and equity, and that it expects to close the deal in three to six months. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)