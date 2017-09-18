FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interserve names Mark Whiteling as CFO
September 18, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a month ago

Interserve names Mark Whiteling as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - British support services and construction company Interserve said on Monday it had named Mark Whiteling as chief financial officer, days after it cut full-year revenue and earnings expectations.

Interserve lowered full-year guidance on Thursday due to “disappointing” trading in its domestic market in July and August, sending its shares down 50 percent that day.

The company said in June Tim Haywood had stepped down as its finance head. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

