FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:06 AM / in 6 days

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

The statement follows a Sky News report on Sunday that Interserve's lenders, including HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland, have hired EY as an adviser last week.(bit.ly/2gdwqFN)

The company said that work is underway to “provide greater clarity” on Interserve’s current trading and waste-from-energy provision.

On Sept. 18 Interserve said the “complexities of completion” meant final costs associated with its exit from the waste-to-energy business would exceed a previous 160 million pound ($213 million) provision.

HSBC, RBS and EY could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Interserve shares fell 4.3 percent by in opening trading.

$1 = 0.7530 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.