January 17, 2018 / 7:50 AM / a day ago

British government monitoring Interserve after Carillion collapse - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British ministers are “very worried” about contractor Interserve and have set up a team of officials to monitor the company, following the collapse of competitor Carillion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Financial Times said that civil servants had monitored Interserve since a profit warning in September due to concerns over its financial health, citing government advisers and officials.

Interserve declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

