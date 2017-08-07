Thai telco Intouch profit drops on poor satellite result

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms company Intouch Holdings said on Monday its second-quarter net profit slid 63 percent from a year earlier to 2.87 billion baht ($86 million).

The fall was due to a drop in earnings at satellite operator Thaicom which experienced churn of major Thai clients and an early contract termination by an Australian client, Intouch, which owns 41.14 percent of Thaicom, said in a statement.

Thaicom's profits dropped 59 percent year-on-year in the June quarter and its utilisation capacity is expected to be lower than last year, Intouch said.

Intouch's net profit was also hurt by a lower profit contribution from the country's largest mobile operator, Advanced Info Service (AIS), of which it owns 40.45 percent.

Singapore Telecommunications owns 21 percent of Intouch, which is the largest shareholder of AIS.

Intouch said it expects revenue from sales and services to fall by 10 to 20 percent this year, in line with a slowing broadcasting industry.

Intouch's capital expenditure would not exceed 200 million baht each year, it said. ($1 = 33.30 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Alexander Smith)