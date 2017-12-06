UK's Hammerson to buy smaller rival Intu Properties for around $4.56 bln

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson said it agreed to buy Intu Properties in a deal valuing the smaller rival at about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion).

Intu shareholders will receive 0.475 new Hammerson share for each Intu share, the companies said.

The all-share offer represents a value of about 253.9 pence per Intu share, a premium of 27.6 percent to its Tuesday’s close. ($1 = 0.7453 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise, editing by Louise Heavens)