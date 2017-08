July 27 (Reuters) - British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

The owner of popular British shopping malls such as Manchester's Trafford Centre said adjusted diluted net asset value per share (NAV) fell to 403 pence in the six months ended June 30, from 404 pence a year ago. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)