FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 25, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Intuitive Surgical posts fourth-quarter loss on tax expense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical systems maker Intuitive Surgical Inc reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, reflecting a $318 million expense related to new U.S. tax laws.

The company on Thursday reported a net loss of $38.8 million or 35 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $204 million or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17.9 percent to $892.4 million. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.