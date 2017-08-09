FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 4 days ago

Investcorp says looking at refinancing $250 mln bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investcorp is considering refinancing its $250 million bond maturing in November, Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said on Wednesday.

In its first offering in the public dollar-denominated debt market, the Bahrain-based investment firm issued the five-year bond in November 2012.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, JPMorgan and RBS were joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering, according to a statement at the time.

Investcorp was not planning to expand its balance sheet over the next 12 months beyond the current level of $2.7 billion, Kapoor told reporters on a conference call.

Earlier the company reported a 116 percent rise in its second-half net profit to $84.6 million, and a 34 percent increase in profits to $120.3 million for the full financial year ended June 30. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.