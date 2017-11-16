FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Investec reports 11.8 pct rise in H1 op profit
November 16, 2017 / 7:28 AM / Updated a day ago

South Africa's Investec reports 11.8 pct rise in H1 op profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Investec Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday fuelled by strength at its top businesses. Investec, focused mainly on private banking and asset management, reported operating profit of 314.6 million pounds ($413.79 million) in the six months to September 30 up from 281.4 million.

Net interest income rose 16 percent to 364.4 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7603 pounds Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

