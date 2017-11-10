FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Junk bond ETFs rebound from seven-month lows
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a day ago

Junk bond ETFs rebound from seven-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. junk bond exchange-traded funds opened higher on Friday, rebounding further from more than seven-month lows in the prior session tied to worries about a delay in a Republican-led plan to cut federal taxes and change the tax code.

At 9:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), the U.S.-listed, $19 billion iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF edged up 0.1 percent at $87.02, while the $13.1 billion SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, added 0.2 percent at $36.58. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.