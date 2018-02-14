FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Berkshire buys Teva, bites more Apple, feels IBM blues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it has taken a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, significantly boosted its holdings of Apple Inc and has nearly shed a less successful investment in IBM Corp.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31, Berkshire reported owning about 18.9 million of the American depositary receipts in Teva, one of the world’s largest generic drug makers, worth about $358 million.

Teva’s share price rose more than 10 percent after Berkshire reported its ownership stake.

Berkshire also reported a 23 percent increase since the end of September in its Apple stake, to about 165.3 million shares, and a 94.5 percent decline in its stake in International Business Machines Corp, to 2.05 million shares. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
