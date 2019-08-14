Buffett's Berkshire increases bet on Amazon.com

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) by 11% during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.

Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about $1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.