February 14, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Paulson holds stake steady in gold investments in Q4 2017 -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co kept its stake in SPDR Gold Trust at 4.36 million shares during the fourth quarter of 2017, though the value rose to $539.1 million, up from $530 million in the third quarter, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Paulson also left stakes unchanged in mining companies AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, NovaGold Resources Inc, IAMGOLD Corp and RandGold Resources Ltd during the same period. (Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
