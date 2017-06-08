U.S.-based Treasury funds attract most cash since Jan. -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in U.S. Treasuries in the week ended June 7, marking the biggest inflows since late January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that invest mainly in foreign debt securities also attracted $1.4 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows since July 2016. Stock funds posted $5 billion in outflows after attracting $9.2 billion in inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)