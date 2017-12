NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $16.2 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, according to Lipper, marking the largest withdrawals since December 2016.

Taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds recorded $1.2 billion in outflows, while money-market funds pulled in more than $30 billion, the research service said on Thursday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)