U.S.-based equity funds post $22 bln of outflows, largest withdrawals in 2017
December 21, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 4 days ago

U.S.-based equity funds post $22 bln of outflows, largest withdrawals in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds posted $22.2 billion of outflows in the week ended Dec. 20, the largest cash withdrawals for 2017, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based equity mutual funds posted $12.2 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, extending weekly cash withdrawals for most of 2017. And U.S.-based stock ETFs posted $10 billion of outflows in the week ended Dec. 20, the largest cash withdrawals in 2017, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

