U.S.-based equity mutual funds post third straight week of inflows -Lipper

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Investors’ appetite for risk was on display this week as U.S.-based equity mutual funds attracted $1.45 billion of net inflows, their third straight week of inflows, and U.S.-based equity exchange-traded funds attracted $10.6 billion, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

Moving in sympathy with equities, U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds attracted $2.65 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their second straight week of inflows. And U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $4.16 billion in the week ended Wednesday, extending their weekly inflow streak since September, Lipper said.